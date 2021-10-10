Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,641,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $176.95. 2,469,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

