Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $19.77 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 63.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 51.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 36,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.76. 670,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $182.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

