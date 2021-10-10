Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $25.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $105.96. 700,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

