Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $28.11 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $28,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Newmont by 18.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after buying an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

NEM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. 5,085,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,405. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

