Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $32.65 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.55.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $8.12 on Friday, reaching $785.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,711,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,486,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $735.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

