Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $33.59 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $408.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $412.63 and its 200 day moving average is $404.42. The firm has a market cap of $385.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

