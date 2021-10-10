Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $330.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.1% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 6.01% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $330,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.08. The stock had a trading volume of 797,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,748. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

