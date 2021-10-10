Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $43.99 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,474 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,783,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,716,000 after acquiring an additional 245,646 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,113,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

