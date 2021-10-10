Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,089 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,911,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,579 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,866,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 12,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. 9,255,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,985,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

