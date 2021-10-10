Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,484 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.5% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $43,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.35. 3,976,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,779. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.