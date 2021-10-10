Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.07% of The Kroger worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Kroger by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,612,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,944,000 after buying an additional 700,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Kroger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,195,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,974,000 after buying an additional 237,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,835. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

