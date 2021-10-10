Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,920,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,278. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

