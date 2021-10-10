Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,712 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $46,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $80.21. 3,592,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

