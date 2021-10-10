Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 2,781 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,384,000 after acquiring an additional 326,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $583.92. 851,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,095. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $616.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $564.04 and a 200 day moving average of $510.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.