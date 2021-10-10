Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 30,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,347 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,907 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.94. 1,157,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $280.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

