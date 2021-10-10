Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 357,124 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,124 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,062,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,641,873. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

