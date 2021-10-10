Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 41,408 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.5% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $43,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 509,871 shares of company stock worth $132,288,179. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.53.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

