Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 83,324 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,324 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 240.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Duke Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after buying an additional 756,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $61,888,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,766. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

