Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day moving average is $242.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 796,478 shares of company stock valued at $203,925,555. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

