Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $125,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $13.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,288.62. 1,995,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,188. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,357.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3,365.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

