Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 12,460 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. 10,585,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,570,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

