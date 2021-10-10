Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 20,359 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,359 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,306,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,984. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.35. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.