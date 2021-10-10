Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 75,316 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75,316 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.05. 15,934,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,788,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $930.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $902,626,954. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.