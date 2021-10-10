Dan L Duncan Foundation Sells 5,401 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dan L Duncan Foundation cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 30.1% of Dan L Duncan Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dan L Duncan Foundation’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,979,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 425,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,673,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,507 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.39 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

