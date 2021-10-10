DAOventures Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $30,519.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006101 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.