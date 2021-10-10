Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DQ. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $91,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.