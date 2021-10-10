Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce sales of $420.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.20 million. Daseke reported sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.14. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

