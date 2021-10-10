Dash (DASH) Trading Up 7.7% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $191.22 or 0.00347093 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $201.85 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001855 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,373,400 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.