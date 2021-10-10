Databroker (DTX) Price Up 53.1% Over Last 7 Days

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $3,484.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00215687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00098435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

