Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Datto alerts:

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $903,579.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,961.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 98.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 97.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSP opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 79.86. Datto has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.