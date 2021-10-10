DEAPcoin (DEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.81 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $25.81 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00048066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00220690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00098957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011902 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

