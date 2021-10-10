DecentBet Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $533,227.04 and approximately $115.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00046310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00213904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00096179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.