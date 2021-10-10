Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.47 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $88.47 million and $4.15 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00134799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00086769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,965.96 or 0.99622291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,525.36 or 0.06389498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.