DEEPSPACE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,212.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $68,212.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00129666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00082962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.07 or 1.00324537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.91 or 0.06219166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,670,950 coins and its circulating supply is 50,809,612 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.