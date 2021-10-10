DeFi Bids (BID) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $250,612.83 and approximately $295.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00222314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011816 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,707,846 coins and its circulating supply is 22,710,127 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

