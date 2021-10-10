DeFiner (FIN) Price Reaches $0.22

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. DeFiner has a market cap of $8.96 million and $348,072.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00226294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100497 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

