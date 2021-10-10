DeGate (DG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.99 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $22.99 million and approximately $553,137.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00131626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00084659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,057.71 or 1.00028711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.71 or 0.06374618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

