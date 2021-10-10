Degenerator 24 Hour Volume Reaches $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.00337566 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001837 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

