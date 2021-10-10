Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,589 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Delta Air Lines worth $463,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

