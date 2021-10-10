DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.03 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

