DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Bought by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.14% of DermTech worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.88. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

