Dero (DERO) Hits Market Cap of $263.44 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Dero has a market capitalization of $263.44 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.13 or 0.00043458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,523.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.56 or 0.06241665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.00319650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $594.78 or 0.01071224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00096892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00489966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.00337556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00319379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,917,800 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

