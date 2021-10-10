Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 6,124 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 25.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,856,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 787,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 327,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SITE Centers by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 165,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

