Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Jumia Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of JMIA opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.53. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

