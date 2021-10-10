Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Revolution Medicines worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after purchasing an additional 318,987 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

