Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $71.75.

CBSH opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

