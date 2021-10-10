Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86,156 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Energy Recovery worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,813 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERII shares. TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

