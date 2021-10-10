Deutsche Bank AG Buys 14,902 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of LendingClub worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 30.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LendingClub by 16.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $564,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

