Deutsche Bank AG Buys 16,937 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of CryoLife worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CryoLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CryoLife by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after buying an additional 118,189 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in CryoLife during the second quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CryoLife by 54.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 99,564 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in CryoLife by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 74,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoLife alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $21.77 on Friday. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.21 million, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,913.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.