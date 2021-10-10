Deutsche Bank AG Buys 3,740 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of LTC Properties worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 206.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LTC Properties by 21.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 64.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 40,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $32.30 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

